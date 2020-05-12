Home

Veeda Cabana Obituary
Veeda Cabana was the wife of the late Wilson J. Cabana. She leaves behind her 3 sons Dana and wife Paula Cabana of Loudon, NH , Kevin Cabana and partner Michael Evans of Taunton, Daughter n-law Jean Blake of Franklin, Wade and wife Wanda Cabana of Bellingham. Her 7 granddaughters Tina Cabana and partner Ryan Call of Loudon, NH Corrine and husband Jonas Kibbie of Laconia NH Paula LaClaire.and partner Kevin Paradis of Loudon NH,Tammi Cabana of Franklin Tanya and husband Jessy Slobogan. Vanessa and husband Venancio Santo-Domingo, Kara and husband James McElroy all of Bellingham 13 Great grandchildren Raven, Leena, Raimee, Alan Jr. Austin, Caleb, Griffen, , Briella, Nathan, Arianna, Antonio Cason and Maci. She is survived by 2 brothers Clifford and Arthur Duff of CT and many nieces and nephews. See robertsmitchellcaruso. com for additional information.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 12, 2020
