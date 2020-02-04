|
Vera L. (Muise) Carr, 94, died Wednesday January 29, 2020 after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Carlton Carr who died in 1997. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late Alpha and Mary L. Muise and lived in the Metrowest area before moving to New Bern North Carolina in 1980. Mrs. Carr worked as Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham for 25 years, retiring in 1980. She is survived by two sons; C. David Carr and his wife Carolyn of New Bern NC, William Carr of Shrewsbury, one daughter Deborah Edwards and her husband William of Bellingham, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, ten great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a daughter in-law Adeline Carr. Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneral home.com), 95 West Main St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020