|
|
Vernie B. McDonnell,85, of Natick, passed away on April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond P. McDonnell. Devoted mother of Elizabeth "Lisa" McDonnell of Swapscott, Raymond "Buddy" McDonnell of Warwick, RI., Jill Bradley and her husband Victor of Shrewsbury, Jody Ciccarello and her husband Joseph of Natick, Edward "Teddy" McDonnell of Wirtz VA. Loving Grandmother of Randi Gingras, Alexis Bradley, Ashton Lavoie, Courtney Lemanski, Jillaine Brown, Danielle Ciccarello, and Joey Ciccarello. Also survived by four Great Grandchildren. Daughter of the late Ludwig and Veronica (Egan) Bauer. When asked to describe our mother, it was hard to put into a short paragraph of all the things she was and had become. She was fireworks and fine spun silk all in one. She loved her early home of New York City, where she became a national champion in pairs skating and was featured on Skate magazine. She taught artistic skating side by side with her husband Ray, and was the creative force behind many dance and figure skating routines. She could dance like a ballerina and could have tangoed with Valentino. She loved banana splits, bingo, bourbon and ginger ale, also her cigarettes and coffee. She had lively political ideas and often took center stage during holiday discussions of solving world problems. She was kind, and brutally honest with a witty sense of humor. Her grandchildren said they remember how she loved bling and how they anticipated their yearly birthday date with her at McDonalds and hours of walking around the toy store to select a present. She loved her family fiercely, but of all the things she was, we will always remember her as a wonderful mother, and we will miss her dearly. We love you Mom. In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vernies name may be made to Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Attention Hospice Services 3 Vision Drive Natick, MA 01760. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020