Vicki A. Crager, age 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Eleanor G. (Blandin) Crager. For many years, Vicki was a driver for Accept Transportation and formerly worked at the Framingham Police Dept. Parking Enforcement Division. Vicki also volunteered as an assistant coach for Framingham United Soccer for many years. She was the devoted mother to Michael Grico, Dina Grico and Steven Grico and his wife Daniella. Vicki is also surviv- ed by her cherished grandchildren, Donnell, Imani, Ayden and Jaysen Grico and was the loving sister to Joseph Crager and his wife Linda. Honoring her request, services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or to the www. Arthritis.org To sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019