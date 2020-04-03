MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky Sassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky L. Sassi


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicky L. Sassi Obituary
Vicky Lyn Teter Sassi, 61, of Bellingham passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Richard Teter of Bellingham and the late Frances (LaTown) Teter. Vicky was a dedicated mother. She worked for decades in the medical field in both Illinois and Massachusetts. She enjoyed county music, loved dancing and attending concerts. She also enjoyed traveling to her favorite place in the world, Aruba. Besides her father, Vicky is survived by her son, Robert Sassi of Bellingham, her siblings, Richard Teter II and his wife, Karen of Harrisville, RI and Michelle Roy and her husband, Edward of North Attleboro. She also leaves behind her nephews, Noel Teter and Zachary Roy. She is predeceased by her sister, Wendy Teter LeMay. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now