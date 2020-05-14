|
Victory N. Columbo, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham died on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Maynard, he was the son of Italian immigrants Michael & Concetta (Manzo) Colombo, and the beloved husband of the late Marion E. (Arsenault) Colombo. Raised and educated in Maynard, Victor brought up his family in Framingham after proudly serving his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked in the construction industry for nearly 40 years retiring in 1990. He and his wife enjoyed much of their retirement on the Cape, in Marstons Mills, in a home he built when he retired. Many memories with family and friends were made there. Victor followed the Sox and the Pats religiously, but his real focus was his family. A big dinner, a glass of wine, and family around the table was bliss. His children and their families were his life and he is survived by his daughter, Lisa M. of Franklin, his sons, Victor N. Jr. & his wife Lori of Bellingham, and Michael E. of Wrentham, his beloved grandchildren Gregory, Blake, Marisa, Victoria, and Joseph, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was also loved and cared for by close family friend, Janet M. Lewis from Framingham.Beside his loving wife Marion, Victor was predeceased by his siblings, Maria (Louise) Sorrenti, Florence Sherman, Eleanor Maki, Anthony Colombo and Joseph Colombo. Due to current health regulations, family and friends will honor and remember Victors life privately. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his honor may be made to Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Three Vision Drive, Natick, MA 01760. All donations will be earmarked for the professional development of the direct caregivers at that facility. The family wishes to thank the staff at Beaumont and Salmon Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2020