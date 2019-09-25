Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Victoria R. Lekhter Obituary
Victoria Riva Lekhter, age 4, of Natick, MA and formerly of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, taken all to soon from us on September 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ilia Lekhter and Amanda S. Bass. Loving sister of Elizabeth M. Lekhter. Granddaughter of Harry and Amy (Baker) Bass of Missouri, Mark Lekhter of Ontario, Canada and Lidia Lekhter of Stoneham, MA. Niece of Gail and Andy Gibson of Missouri, Jeremy and Katrina Bass of Missouri and Dylan Lekhter of Ontario, Canada. Cousin of Hannah, MaKenna and Samantha Gibson and Layla, Lia and Isabella Bass. Friend and ray of sunshine to everyone she met. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 27th at 12:30 pm at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St. Natick, MA. Interment to follow. Visitation Hours Thursday, September 26th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Victoria had a smile that would brighten the day of everyone she met. Her spirit, free, innocent, sweet, and curious. Tori loved her family, daycare friends, the playground, going on hikes, gymnastics, playing Roblox with her big sister, summertime, watching Voltron and Teen Titans, wearing her high heels and the color pink. In Toris memory, please wear or have a touch of her favorite color, pink to honor her. Donations in Toris name may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign a guestbook, www.everett funeral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
