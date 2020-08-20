1/1
Vincent E. Garino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent E. Garino, 99, of Port Orange, FL, went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born July 23, 1921, in Framingham, MA, the son of the late Romolo and Antonina Garino. Vincent graduated from Framingham High School Class of 1939 and attended Norwich University where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He served in the Army Air Corp including North Africa during WWII. He was the owner of Garinos Home Appliance in Framingham, MA. He was an avid pilot and golfer. He served in various local and town government leadership positions in Framingham, MA. He is survived by his wife Mavis Garino of Port Orange, FL; daughter Lana Demeritt of No. Oxford, MA; son Vincent Garino (Katie) of Mountain Home, AR; step-children, Carlton Rohmer of Webster, MA, Mark Rohmer (Lisa) of Ashland, MA, Scott Rohmer (Stephanie) of Ashland, MA; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Isabella Garino; son Jeffery Garino; brother Charles Garino; and sister Alma Torrey; and son-in-law Raymond Demeritt. Visitation will be will be at 10:00 at Lohman Funeral Home in Port Orange, FL, Friday, August 21st, with service to follow at 11:00. Interment will follow at Spruce Creek Fly-In Cemetery in Port Orange, FL. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to give special thanks to Halifax Hospice for their wonderful care during this time. Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is in charge of the arrangements. Remembrances or memories may be made at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
My Nonno, Vincent Garino was one of the most amazing people I have ever known and I truly admired him. He had a zest for life that was infectious. He was an amazing story teller. I will always remember and love him. He took me on great adventures as a child, flying his airplane and going skiing with all the grandkids. My thoughts and prayers from my Family, Debbie and Jeffrey to Nana Mavis and the rest of the family and his friend. I thank him and all the WWII veterans for their service and we never forget their sacrifices. It is honor to have known and been loved by one of the greatest generation. God bless.
Christopher Garino & Family
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved