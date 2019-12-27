|
Vincent Hanrahan, 61, of Ashland, MA passed away unexpectedly on Monday Dec. 23, 2019. He was the husband of Kim (Henchy) Hanrahan for 38 years. Besides his wife he leaves his 4 sons: Patrick Hanrahan of Piedras Negras, Mexico and his wife Cristina Hanrahan; Ryan of Ashland; Colin of Ashland; and Terrel Newton of Boston, MA. He leaves his first and only Grandson Mason Hanrahan, 1, as well. He also leaves 2 brothers: Thomas and Gerald Hanrahan, and a sister Paula Zonghi. He leaves his sister in law Denise Hanrahan of Johnston RI; brother in law Steven Henchy and his wife Barbara of Franklin, MA; brother in law Christopher Henchy and his partner Sue Sullivan; brother in-law Joseph Henchy of Fall River MA and his partner Annette Dupras. He leaves his nieces Meghan Hanrahan, Emma Henchy; Lauren Tekeema; nephews James Henchy and Brendan Hanrahan. He was predeceased by his son Sean Hanrahan in 2010 and his brother Kevin Hanrahan in 1993. Vin was a talented carpenter and owned Hanrahan Remodeling, a business he started 31 years ago. Vin was a pillar of the community of Ashland, and found the most pleasure in volunteering for the youth of Ashland. He was President of Ashland youth Baseball and Softball for several years. He pioneered Ashland Pop Warner and served as president for years. His greatest pleasure was volunteering for Ashland Youth Basketball for which he was president for 25 years, just retiring last year He was an excellent coach in all youth sports, coach in life, and had a unique way of helping a lot of youth that were at crossroads or simply needed support. He was named the Volunteer of the year for the state of Massachusetts in 1993, an award recognized by Gov. William Weld and Senator Edward Kennedy at the time. Vincent was known for his generosity and was always ready to help anyone who needed him at any time. Over the many years he volunteered for youth sports he made sure that every kid was able to participate no matter what. He ensured that no kid was every turned away due to financial issues or any sort of trouble they may have had. Vin also volunteered countless hours for the town without hesitation. He was responsible for building or remodeling all local concession stands and maintaining or donating to all the towns fields, parks, and gyms for years. He donated his services to multiple local fundraisers and auctions always in an attempt to improve the community in any way he could. He simply did not believe in saying No to anything or anyone that needed support. Vincent loved Narragansett, RI and spent all his summers there as a child. It was also his favorite place to enjoy time off as an adult as well. His dream was to eventually retire there. Although Vin left us all unexpectedly and suddenly, his impact on the community of Ashland will always live on and be felt by so many forever. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 30th at 9 AM in St. Cecilias Church, 54 Esty Street, Ashland with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Ashland. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019