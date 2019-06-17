|
Vincent Vinny Passariello, Jr., 62, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 after a long period of failing health. He was born in Chelsea, the loving son of Vincent Passariello and the late Angelina (Bossio) Passariello and lived in the Boston area most of his life. Vinny worked as a bartender at former Joeys in Brighton for many years. Vinny had a passion for and knowledge of cars both old and new. He really enjoyed helping family and friends when they were looking to purchase a new car. He had a love of dogs particularly his two dogs Lobo and Coty that were like family to him. Besides his father he is survived by his sister, Barbara Passarielllo. He was predeceased by the love of his life Joan Joanie Campana. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday June 19 from 4:00-7:00 PM. at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the 300 5th Ave. Waltham MA 02451; the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 and Tufts Cummings Veterinary Medical Center, The Foster Hospital for Small Animals / Development Office, 55 Willard St., N. Grafton, MA 01536.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 17, 2019