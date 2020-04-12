|
Virginia Bailey Fellows, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and librarian, passed away the morning of April 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Florence Lillian Bailey, wife of the late Gordon W. Fellows, mother of six: David (April), William (Juliana), Susan McGinley (Bill), Meg Warren (Scott), Brian (Julie), and Amy Hanania (Ramzi). Gindy was grandmother of 14, and great-grandmother of 4. Born Christmas day, 1927 in Bridgeport Hospital, she grew up in Stratford, CT and graduated cum laude from Stratford High School in 1945. Gindy was a Brownie and twelve-year Girl Scout. After High School she worked for the Group Accounting department of Travelers Insurance in Hartford to earn money to attend the University of Connecticut. There she met Gordon, who had taken a couple years off to fight in WW2. At UConn, she achieved First Honors, was awarded her degree in Accounting with distinction (one of the first women to achieve this) and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, the radio station, campus newspaper, and ski club. She was noted for her "Chesire Cat grin", her love of dance, and the fact she was not a morning person. She, in fact, was not a morning person her whole life. For a year after college, she worked again for Travelers and lived in the YWCA in Hartford. She married her college sweetheart Gordon, moved to Waltham MA, and two years later moved with her young family to Wayland in 1953. When the kids began to clear out of the house, she worked in the Wayland School libraries for twenty years, including Loker School, the High School and Happy Hollow School, and the Childrens room at the town library. She led the computerization of the card catalogs, and the software manufacturer used to call her up for advice! After retirement she volunteered in the Elementary school libraries and town library for many years. She joined her Cochituate neighborhood Bridge Club sixty-six years ago and continued to play with her friends until quite recently. For all the young mothers of Oak Street and Timber Lane, this was an exciting night out once a month. She loved her neighbors, her family, and the life she made for us all. Burial services were private and a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gindys name made be made to Friends of Wayland Public Library, 5 Concord Rd., Wayland MA 01778, or Sudbury Valley Trustees, 18 Wolbach Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776 or any . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020