Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Virginia Camacho


1928 - 2020
Virginia Camacho Obituary
Virginia (Scouras) Camacho, 91, of Framingham died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her daughters home in Framingham. She is the daughter of the late Nicholas and Sophia (Ladas) Scouras and the wife of the late Daniel Camacho Sr. to whom she was married for 61 years. She was also the mother of the late Daniel Camacho, Jr. Virginia made many friends with her sense of humor and volunteered at Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham for many years. She also enjoyed taking beach vacations and loved to listen to jazz music. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Christina Blackadar and her husband Robert of Framingham and Denise Devine and her husband Mark of Manassas, VA, her sisters, Electra Scouras of Hudson and Diana Nelson of Framingham, MA, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren She was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles Scouras, John Scouras and Robert Scouras. Devoted to her family, Virginias kindness and patience made her children feel like the luckiest children on earth and her beautiful spirit will be missed. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 from 9:00 -11:00 am at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by a service at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
