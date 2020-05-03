|
|
Virginia (Gina) E. Montuori, 79, a longtime Framingham resident passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health. Born on May 12, 1941 in Queens, New York. She was the only child of the late Alfred and Sophie (Coletti) Ruggiere. Family was important to Gina. She loved her many dogs throughout the years. She loved the beach, especially her trips to Provincetown with her husband, Damien. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and doing daily crossword puzzles. She is survived by her husband Damien Kelly of Framingham; children, Debra Cipriano and her husband Aldo of Southboro, William Montuori and his wife Stacey of Medway, Susan Montuori of Framingham and Christopher Montuori and his wife Valerie of Northborough. Loving grandmother to Allison Cipriano, Kristen Cipriano, Matthew Montuori, Michael Montuori, Isabella Montuori and Jacob Aramburu. She will be greatly missed by her family. Ginas family will honor and celebrate her life privately. Arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginas memory may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 MA To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020