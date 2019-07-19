|
|
Virginia Halpin Rubino, passed away in Texas, in April. Proud area native, 1948 graduate of Framingham State, 42 year career in K-12 public education. Married sweetheart Gene (deceased) in 1950 and together raised four children. Employment brought moves to other states, ultimately settling in New Mexico. Enjoyed international travel in retirement. Survived by adult children: Christine-TX, Paul-WY, Carolyn-LA, six grand-sons, two great-grand-daughters. Family and friends invited to a Memorial Mass on Monday, 7/22 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Holliston with reception following.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019