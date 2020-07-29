1/
Virginia M. Gilfoy
Virginia M. Sis (Thompkins) Gilfoy, 86, of Marlborough and formerly of Hudson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital after a period of declining health.. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Gilfoy who died in 2013. Virginia was raised in the Boston area and moved to Hudson to raise her family. She was a caregiver for over 27 years for the nuns at Madonna Hall and the Sisters of the Good Shepherd of Marlborough. Virginia was a past President of AOH of Hudson and an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends, gardening, shopping and traveling to Ireland and Germany. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Virginia Adam and her husband Mark of Gofffstown, NH; Kenneth Gilfoy and his wife Melinda of Hudson, NH; Patti Akers and her husband Jay of Milford; Thomas J. Gilfoy of Leominster; Kathy Calderone and her husband Bob of Hudson; Diane Gilfoy Henry of Falmouth; her brother Leo Tompkins of Bolton; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers William and Francis Tompkins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A private funeral Mass will be held on Friday. Burial will be in I.C. Cemetery in Marlborough. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to American Heart Association, Heart.org. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
