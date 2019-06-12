|
|
Virginia M. Quinton, of Auburn MA., formerly of Framingham, MA, died on May 26, 2019 at the age of 87 after a brief illness. She was born in Framingham, MA on September 5, 1931 and was the daughter of Thomas H. Sweeney Jr. and Julia (Kwasek) Sweeney. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Norman L. Quinton, in January 2016. She leaves behind her son Norman Jr. and his wife Kathleen (Crowley) of Marlborough; her daughter Catherine of Leominster (and her late husband, Reverend Dr. Robert G. Robertson); her daughter Julia and her husband Thomas McNamee of CT; her daughter Theresa and her husband Ian Love of NJ; and her daughter Dianne and her husband Douglas Phillips of Webster. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Virginia was very talented and loved creating and inspiring others in their own artistic endeavors. She was the founder of the Hobby Horse, a small business through which she shared her hand-painted ceramics. She was a great conversationalist and an avid storyteller; she drew upon this passion to later author several childrens books. She lives on in more than memory through the presence of the many wonderful things she has made. In the past few years, Virginia enjoyed the company of the many new friends she made while living in her retirement community, where she also participated in many activities and led a writing class filled with much joy and laughter. To celebrate her life, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 12, 2019