Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
More Obituaries for Virginia Newcombe
Virginia Newcombe

Virginia Newcombe Obituary
Virginia Newcombe, known to friends as "Ginny", passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age of 90 years. A resident of Hingham and formerly of Wayland, Ginny spent her childhood in Dorchester and Marshfield, raised by parents Robert and Marion Archer. She graduated from Stoneleigh-Burnham Girls School in Greenfield. In 1952, Ginny married local Hingham resident and her spouse of sixty-six years, Allison. They eventually settled in Wayland where they raised their four children. Ginny was known for her spectacular gardens, and developed several lifelong friendships during her years in Wayland. She eventually went on to work as a part time child care provider, once her children were grown. Upon moving to Hingham, she continued her passion for gardening, and was an active volunteer within the community. Ginny is survived by her three children, Deborah (Paul) Tucker of Marlbourough, Alison (Bruce) Newcombe and Rebecca (John) Newcombe, both of Tucson, AZ, one grandson, Brian (Nikki) Graney, and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by spouse Allison and son Scott. She will be dearly missed by her family. A celebration of Ginny's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Services of Massachusetts.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
