Vita Harris Hirsch passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Her husband of 53 years, Dr. Lawrence S. Hirsch died in 1997. She is survived by her children Arnold and Linda Hirsch of Revere, MA, Howard and Linda Hirsch of Montgomeryville, PA, Dr. Robert and Amy Hirsch of Naples FL, and Harriet and Kenneth Klayman of Rutland, MA and by one brother, Jerome Harris of Santa Barbara, CA. She is survived by six grandsons: Brian, Michael, Andy and Eric Hirsch: Jesse and Micah Klayman and by two granddaughters, Kerrin Monroe and Julie Bromberg, ten great grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews in the US and in Israel. Vita often stated that the best times of her life were spent with family. Born in Minneapolis, MN, to a loving family, she was the daughter of the late Menashe and Dora (Friedman) Harris. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BS in Nutrition and received her MA degree in Home Economics Education from Framingham State College. She worked at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary in Chicago as a dietitian where she met her husband. She also worked at Leonard Morse Hospital as a dietitian from 1973 to 1986. She lived in Framingham for 62 years, where her late husband practiced medicine for 40 years. She resided at the Eisenberg Assisted Living in Worcester from 2007 until 2019 where she found a new home and had lots of friends in her later years. She became Bat Mitzvah at age 88 at The Eisenberg. She was a life member of Hadassah, Brandeis National Womens Committee and Sisterhood of Beth Shalom in Framingham, MA, where she served two terms as President. She volunteered working with neurologically impaired children using patterning. She also translated books into braille before the braille typewriter was invented. Being an active member of Sisterhood, she volunteered many hours raising money for Sisterhood and its causes. Vita was a wonderful cook. She kept kosher her entire life. Her chicken soup, date bars, blueberry cake, blintzes and everything Jewish were legendary. Those who received a gift of food from her considered it special. Vita will be missed by all. Her unassuming strength of character and compassion for others will leave a huge void. The Hirsch/Klayman family wants to thank the Eisenberg Assisted Living staff for giving Vita a good quality of life and a place to call home for over 11 years. The family is extremely grateful for the loving, compassionate care that Vita received at The Jewish Healthcare Center towards the end of her life. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16TH IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL AT 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery in Natick. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, MA 01609 or to an organization of your choice. Immediately following the interment service, a reception will be held in the Jewish Healthcare Center at 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester from 2:45 PM until 5:00 PM. A Minyan Service will be held at 5:00 PM. Visitation will be at the residence of Harriet and Kenneth Klayman, 166 Main Street in Rutland from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 17th and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, October 18th.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019