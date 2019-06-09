Walker Anderson VI, 60, of Holliston, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Kansas City, MO, and raised in Severna Park, MD, he was the son of the late Jane (Silliman) and Walker Anderson V. He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Sherry (Chinn) Anderson of Holliston. He was the proud and devoted father of his two children, Walker Anderson VII of Roslindale, MA and Kyle Owen Anderson of Madison, WI. Walker was a kind, honest, generous, talented, patient and loving family man who had a brilliant mind, and a witty and dry sense of humor. Playing and studying the piano and other instruments were Walkers passions. His interests included music, nature (especially birds), art, history, gardening, reading, photography, hiking and travel. He was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. A proud graduate of Cornell University, Walker received a BS, Electrical Engineering Degree in 1980. He received an MBA from Boston University in 1986, and a Certificate in Piano Performance from New England Conservatory of Music, School of Continuing Education in 2005. Walker worked in the semiconductor business in the Boston, MA area for many years. He was accomplished in his field as a design verification engineering manager, technical leader and mentor. Most recently, he was Principal Engineer of Chip Design at Mellanox Technologies (formerly EZchip and Tilera Corporation). Other work history included Digital Equipment, Motorola, C-Port, ASIC Alliance, AMD and Data General Corporations. Walker also leaves behind two sisters, Susan Withnell and her husband, Gary of Westminster, MD and Amy Adams and her husband, Tony of Boulder, CO; his in-laws, John and Ruth Chinn, and brother-in-law, John Chinn II, of The Villages, FL; several nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins; his best friends and second family, Mark, Sheryl, Lydia, and David Bunker of Holliston, and the family cat, Riley. A Celebration of Walkers life will be held on June 14 at 3:00 pm at Hopkinton Center for the Arts, Hopkinton, MA. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston (www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary