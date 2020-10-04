Walter J. Brown (Brownie), 93, of Framingham passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Born on August 13, 1927 in Natick, he was the son of John and Florence (Coolidge) Brown. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (Hilton) Brown and married for 70 years. Brownie served his country as a veteran of World War II, in the US Army 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Best known as a Jack of All trades, Brownie had an uncanny ability to determine how to fix or build anything. In 1950, he designed and built his family home, where he and his beloved Nancy lived for nearly 70 years. As an accomplished flooring and cabinet builder, he established his own business, Cherry Hill Flooring, and later worked on many projects building exhibits, and historical replicas, two of which are displayed at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. Brownie was a talented artist, painting many paintings and creating wood carvings that had a special Rockwell like charm. He also competed in wood carving contests and won many ribbons. He was a dedicated and active member of Grace Congregational Church. He is survived by his sons David and his wife Ronnie, Richard and his wife Laura, daughters Helene Borza and her husband Darrell, and Vicki Wolstencroft and her husband Marty. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Metro West Hospice, 200 Nickerson Rd. suite 110, Marlboro, Ma 01752. To sign Walters online guest book please visit Advantagefuneralma.com
