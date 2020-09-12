1/1
Walter S. Nicolas Jr.
Walter S. Nicolas Jr., 88 of Framingham passed away Monday Sept. 7th at his home. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Walter and Violette (Rainville) Nicolas and husband to the late Louise (Berube) Nicolas for 63 years before she passed in 2018. Walter served his country honorably as a mechanic with the Air Force from 1951-1955. He worked as a photo engraver at Dennison Co. until his retirement in 1994. He served his community as a Framingham Aux. Policeman and was a past commander of the Ashland VFW Post 2331. He enjoyed golf, boating, and fishing. Mr. Nicolas is survived by four children, Donna Haynes and her husband Richard of Bellingham; Brian Nicolas and his wife Maureen of Spencer; Mary Ellen Tenore and her husband Michael of Franklin; and Stephen Nicolas and his wife Denise of Attleboro; nine grandchildren; Keith, Brian, Kristen, Samantha, Troy and Brenna, Christopher and Jeanine, and Justin; and seven great-grandchildren; Nicolas, Haylee, Emery, Zachary, Alexandra, Oliver, & Adalynn, brothers, John Nicolas of Fl, James Nicolas of Hopkinton, and the late Richard Nicolas, and one sister, Mary Ellen DePaolo of Medway. The funeral service is private due to gathering limitations. Online viewing will be available via Zoom by visiting mataresefuneral.com for connection information. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
