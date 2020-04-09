|
|
Walter Siggins Jr., 87, a longtime Framingham resident passed away peacefully on April 06, 2020 with his devoted wife Mary by his side. Besides his wife Mary E. (Connors), Walter is survived by his children, Marybeth Croci & her husband Mandy of Framingham, Dennis & his wife Barbara of Sandwich, Bob & his wife Terri of VA, Barbara Galluzzo & her husband Mark of Framingham, Karyn Battey & her husband Eric of NH, his daughter-in- law Leslie of Framingham, 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, his brother Tom of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his son, Walter III. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Walters life at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Walters name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For a complete obituary, online tributes, and to share a memory with the Siggins family, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020