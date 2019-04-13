Walter W. Kelly, 85, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Cambridge, the son of the late Walter W. & Catherine (Branagan) Kelly, and is the beloved husband of Helen I. (Meleedy) Kelly. At the age of 2, Walter lost the use of his right leg due to polio, and spent the next 83 years accomplishing more than most, and on his own terms. As an Eagle Scout, Walter had a love of the outdoors which continued into his adulthood, he enjoyed camping, hiking, white-water rafting, and swimming even working as a lifeguard. Friendly and outgoing, Walter was loved by all he came in contact with. Family meant everything to Walter and besides his wife Helen, he is survived by his children, Irene Monty, Thomas Kelly, Susan Madden, and Karen Rolls, his grandchildren, Holly Varrichione, Renee Hruska, Viviana Kelly, Danielle Kelly and Erin Clark, his great grandchildren, Colin, Emma, & Lillian Hruska, and Cody Cavaco, his siblings, Robert, Duane and David Pounder, and Linda Groont. Besides his parents, Walter was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Wells. Family and friends will honor and remember Walters life by gathering for a time of visitation in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central St. Framingham, on Tuesday April 16th, from 9:00 | 10:45 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow in the Chapel at 11:00 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Walters name to: The , . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary