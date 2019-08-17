|
Warren Harding Johnson, Jr. of Porter passed away at Gorham House on August 14, 2019. He was born in Everett, MA on July 15, 1949, the son of Warren Harding Johnson, Sr. and Florence Rita Burden. He grew up in Natick, MA and graduated from Natick High School. He moved to North Reading, MA and then to Porter, ME. He worked Prospect Tool and Die prior to owning Warren Johnson Associates. He and his wife were owners of Porter Emporium in Porter ME. He loved to fish, watch football and baseball, his morning coffee with the guys, playing cribbage, spending time with his family, He was known as the Life of the Party and always had a good joke to tell! He was predeceased by his wife Margaret Murphy Johnson on July 2, 2019. He is survived his son Eric Johnson (wife Alison Johnson) Granddaughter Willa Johnson, daughter Stacey Johnson (wife Kerri McMahon) and grandson Benjamin Johnson-McMahon, dranddaughter Lexi Johnson-McMahon, Stepson Michael Ryals (wife Melanie Ryals) Granddaughters Sophia and Chiara Ryals, his sister Carolyn McLaughlin (husband Pat McLaughlin)as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service honoring both Warren and Margie Johnson will be held at their home on Saturday August 31st at 3:00 pm. For further details please contact Stacey Johnson at johnsonmc [email protected] Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation is entrusted with his arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Permobil Foundation c/o Ashley Davis, 300 Duke Drive, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019