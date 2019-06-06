|
Warren J. Donovan of Natick June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Nikki (Doucette) Donovan. Devoted father of Katherine and Terrance Joseph Donovan USMC both of Natick. Loving son of Patricia (Morris) Donovan of Franklin and the late William Donovan. Brother of Bob and his wife Barbara, Dan and his wife Debbie all of Franklin, Peter and his wife Trisha of Needham and the late Matthew Donovan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., Natick Common, on Saturday June 8th from 9-11am. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Late member Natick Lodge of Elks #1425. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 6, 2019