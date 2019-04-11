|
Wayne W. Wilkinson, 79, Passed away Tuesday, April 2nd as the result of injuries sustained recently. He was the husband of Valerie (Patrician) Wilkinson to whom he was married for 35 years. He was born in Stayton Oregon, the son of the late John H. and Edna (Cagle) Wilkinson and lived in Westborough for the past 26 years. Wayne worked in retail management for many years. Angels, Channel Home Centers, Home Quarters, Home Depot and Sears. Wayne had a strong passion for history and loved travel to immerse himself in it. Wayne is also survived by his three sons; Wayne Jr. and wife Korlina Wilkinson of Washington, Michael Wilkinson and wife Penny of CA and John Wilkinson and his fiancee Marlies Nasella of Melrose, two daughters; Elizabeth Wilkinson and her partner Natasha Matthews of Franklin and Nathalie Soto of Westborough, four grandchildren; Heather Wilkinson and her spouse Jen, Shailee Pierce and husband , Melanie Soto, and Cammie Soto and two great grandchildren Braden and Brynn Pierce and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com) , 95 West Main St. Marlborough. on Saturday, April 13 from 11:00 | 1:00 and Waynes funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019