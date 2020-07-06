1/
William E. Lizotte
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Lizotte, age 81, of Maynard passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home. William was a lifelong Maynard resident. He was the loving husband of the late Rebecca P. (Dodge) Lizotte. Born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on October 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Earl James and Josephine Mary (Luca) Lizotte. William was raised and educated in Maynard. He played quarterback for the Maynard High School football team and graduated with the class of 1957. William and Rebecca married on September 30, 1961. The couple settled in Maynard and raised their family together. William worked as a Manufacturing foreman at GenRad for the majority of his career, retiring in 2003. Family was most important to William. He loved to travel. William cherished his drives to Vermont to see his family. He always looked forward to his annual trip to Saint Martin and traveling to Florida to see his family and friends. William also had a soft spot for Hampton Beach. He enjoyed shooting pool with friends and dancing. William also enjoyed a good meal and spending time with family and friends. He adored his two Yorkshire terriers. William is survived by his daughter Tracey A. and husband Daniel Whitney of Vergennes, VT; his grandson Owen William Whitney of Vergennes, VT; nieces Debbie and Lisa and nephew Billy Joe. William was predeceased by his sister Carol Smith. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember William on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral Mass with burial in Saint Bridget Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Christ The King School 136 Locust Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved