Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for William Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Costello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Costello Obituary
William F. Costello died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 11, 2020. Bill was born in Boston on February 12, 1928 the son of the late Thomas P. Costello and Anna (Curley) Costello. He was married to Nancy Jean Costello who died on March 19, 2018, the love of his life for over 67 years while residing in Natick. He is survived by his three children, Robert M. Costello and his wife Mary of Franklin; Kathleen Merrill and her husband Richard of Hudson and Thomas Costello of Natick. He was the beloved grandfather of Courtney and William Costello of Franklin. He was the brother of Sister Mary Costello and Eileen Tupper and the late Thomas Costello. Bill was raised in Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School in 1947. He entered the United States Marine Corps and was Honorably Discharged some years later. He remained devoted to all things having to do with the Marines for his entire life. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League Detachment #1037 and enjoyed participating in all their activities and associations. Bill worked for New England Instrument Company in Natick for many years. He was active in the Natick Little League for over 18 years and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and working with his players. He enjoyed boating and was also an avid golfer. He was a member and former officer of the Millis Model Aircraft Club where he enjoyed building and flying remote control radio aircraft. He was a longtime communicant of both St. Ann Church and St. Zepherin Church, both in Wayland. Due to the recent COVID-19 situation, a private funeral service will be held for Bill and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated service information, please visit www.johncbryant funeralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -