William G. Dwyer, 98, of Framingham passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Son of John and Edith (Johnston) Dwyer, he was the husband of Marion (Lilla) Dwyer who died in 2018. A graduate of Worcester South High, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1942 serving in the Asiatic and Pacific Theatres. He earned the rank of Master Tech Sgt while serving with the Air Warning Squadron (AWS 1), using one of the first radar systems in the war. He went on to work for RCA Co. and later was co-founder of Lake Systems Inc. and Communications for Hospitals Inc. His military and business careers afforded him many foreign travel opportunities. He was a longtime member and past president of Framingham Country Club and attended St. Bridget Parish in Framingham. He is survived by three sons, William M. and John R. Dwyer of Framingham and Richard J. Dwyer and his wife Martha of Winthrop; three daughters, Dianne Morgado and her husband Richard of Mattapoisett, Nancy Dwyer- Hurley of Oxford, and Paula Forrester and her husband Thomas of Cohassett, seven grandchildren, Christopher and Ami Morgado, Michael and Joseph Hurley, Jillian and Allyson Forrester, and Stephen Dwyer, four great-grandchildren, William, Sean, Michaela and Arianna Dwyer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Dwyer, brothers, Roy, Arthur, Doug, Ralph, and Robert Dwyer, and sisters, Ann Hambuechen and Edith Davidson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 23, at 9:00 am in St. Bridget Parish, 830 Worcester Rd. Framingham, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, MA. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020