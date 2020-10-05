1/1
William G. Littlefield, Sr.
GILFORD, NH- William 'Bill' G. Littlefield, Sr. cast his lines and began his sole voyage to the promise land on September 29, 2020, after complications following a 5 year courageous battle with Bile Duct Cancer. Born July 22, 1939, to John E. Littlefield and Vera (Black) Littlefield in Framingham, MA, and raised in Holliston.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 59 ½ years Virginia (Etheridge) Littlefield, son Bill Littlefield, Jr. and wife Charity of Gilford NH, son Daniel Littlefield and wife Beth of Moultonboro, NH; grandsons Cody Daniel Littlefield of Los Angeles, CA, and Austin Connelly Littlefield of Moultonboro, NH; brother Donald Littlefield and wife Elaine of Tuftonboro, NH; in-laws Barbara and Dave Kemp of Lakeland, FL; Leonard and Judi Etheridge of Acworth, GA; Marcia Carter of Kennebunk, ME; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his dearest and longtime friend and business partner Ted Valpey Jr. (from whom he gained his business education); many car and snowmobile friends; and so many special steeple people as well as old and new neighbors.
Bill is predeceased by his grandparents, parents, sister Judi Tucker, her husband Michael Tucker, his brother-in-law Richard Carter and longtime beloved family friend Katy Valpey (Ted's Sweetie).
Bill was a beloved member of the Gilford Community Church where he served on the Finance Committee and the Facilities Committee.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Gilford Community Church, Maintenance Reserve Fund, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford NH 03249 or Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main Street, Laconia NH 03246.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Lake Grove Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road off Highland St., Holliston, MA, (flat shoes are suggested) with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
