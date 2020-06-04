William Gunning Sr.
William "Bill" Gunning, Sr., 79 of Holliston passed away May 30th, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. Son of Franklin and Mary (Clark) Gunning, he was the husband of Carole (Contestable) Gunning for 58 years. Bill was a longtime employee of Metrowest Medical Center and St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton. In addition, he served his country honorably with the Army Reserve for seven years. He married Carole, his high school sweetheart, in 1962 and will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Gayle Gunning Lombardo of Ashland, William Gunning Jr. of Holliston, and Joseph Gunning and his wife Mimi of Holliston, five grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Matthew, Ava, and Jason, and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose. Also his beloved dog, Fiona. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bills name can be made to Wounded Warriers - www. woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 1, 2020
Mrs Gunning & family, So very sad to hear this news, my heart breaks for all of you. Mr Gunning will be greatly missed.
Thinking of you all with love, support & prayers. XOXO,
Kerry (Golden) OBrien & family.
Kerry OBrien
