William H. Hellen, 69 of Phillipston passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Athol. William was born on May 15, 1951 in Marlboro, Ma, the son of the late Charles J. Hellen and the late Lorraine (Wellen) Hellen. He grew up in Hudson, MA. He graduated from Hudson Catholic High School with the Class of 1969. William owned and operated Sleepy Hollow Firewood for over 30 years. He was a pool shark, loved music (and air guitar), Afghan hounds, every cat, ice cream, Frostys and the Patriots, but more than anything else, he loved his family and was very devoted to them. Nothing put a smile on his face faster than some new ridiculous story about his Grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Ann Marie (Sharkey) Hellen of Phillipston; one son: Patrick Hellen and his wife Trisha of Easton, MA; two grandchildren: Liam and Knox; siblings: Janet M. Gessner of Pelham, NY, Barbara R. Stern and her husband Pete of Oak Park, CA, Charles J. Hellen Jr and his wife Karen of Rutland, MA; Ronald F. Hellen and his wife Meg of Hudson, MA; David M. Hellen of Leominster, MA; sister-in-law Rosemary Encinias of Los Lunas, NM; and a ridiculously large number of cousins, great aunts, nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date and time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
