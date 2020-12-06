1/
William H. O'Rourke
1935 - 2020
William H. O'Rourke, 85, of Westborough, formerly of Southborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He rejoins his beloved wife of 62 years Ellie (Jenkins), who passed away in January. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Patrick and Rita (Malcolm) ORourke. Bill was raised in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Boston Latin High School and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a BS in Mathematics. After college, he spent three years in the Air Force, starting with the pilot training program and transitioning into computer software development. He later went on to a successful career working for General Electric, Honeywell, and other companies. He cherished most the role of husband, father and grandfather and he will be sorely missed by his family. Bill enjoyed tennis, swimming and traveling with family. Bill was an avid reader and was forced to switch to audio books when his eyes started failing him. Bill is survived by his four children, Linda Erickson and her husband Donald of Hopkinton; Kevin O'Rourke and his wife Brenda of Plymouth; William O'Rourke and his partner Justin Williams of San Francisco, CA; Daniel O'Rourke and his wife Celine of Hopkinton; 7 grandchildren, Amy and Brian Erickson; Laura Bryant; Hillary and Conor O'Rourke; Isabelle and Leah O'Rourke; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Raegan, Maeve, Emily, Ben and Colin. He also leaves behind his brothers Larry O'Rourke and wife Marie and Jack O'Rourke and wife Rae, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He is predeceased by his brother Jim and sister Carol Dunlap. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. He will be buried in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to either the Talking Book Library at the Worcester Public Library at talkingbook. mywpl.org or the Perkins School for the Blind at perkins.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family please visit www.morrisSouth boroughfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
