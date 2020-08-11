1/
William H. Robinson Jr.
William H. Robinson, Jr. of Westborough, MA, and formerly of Holliston, passed away on August 6, 2020. He is survived by his son Miles V. Robinson and his wife, Amy E. Robinson of Bedford, MA. He also leaves his two brothers, Don and Dennis, and a sister Nancy as well as a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. A small, immediate family-only burial service will be held this week. Rather than flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Mr. William Robinson be made to a nonprofit of the givers choosing. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
