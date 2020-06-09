William Harold Stotz Sr. was born on January 14th, 1935 in Greenfield, MA. He joined the Lord, peacefully passing away at his home in Hudson, MA on June 5th, 2020. 'Big Bill' was 85 years of age. Bill was a veteran of the Army, National Guard and Navy. He spent his early years working on submarines for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, CT. He spent his life time career at MIT Lincoln Labs on Hansom field Air Force base in Bedford, MA, as an Electronic technician, working on state of the art Satellite Communication Systems for US Department of Defense applications. Bill was a Boy Scout Leader and a member of St. Michaels Church in Hudson Ma. An outdoor enthusiast, he was a Board member of New England Fly Tyers Club, and an avid fisherman who volunteered many hours sharing his skill at various fly tying fishermen expos. He is the son of Jacob Stotz and Bernadette (Babineau) Stotz of Greenfield MA. He is predeceased by his wife Nancy (Schab) Stotz of Turners Falls, MA. He is the beloved brother of two sisters, Mary Roy of Marlboro, MA and Lynette Stanton of Attleboro, MA. and Beloved brother in law of Eddie Stanton, Larry Roy and Noreen Katafiasz of Attleboro, MA, Marlboro, MA and Belchertown, MA respectively. He leaves many deceased and close friends whom he spoke about fondly and remembered throughout the years, sharing many happy stories of them. He leaves his Best friends Mary Ann Cummings of North Hampton, MA and Tom Nichols of Hudson, MA The Best Grandpa ever, taking his grandchildren on special trips to Boothbay Harbor and other locations in New England, he leaves Andrew Stotz and Camille Stotz of York, ME and Jacob Stotz of Sutton, MA. He leaves two sons William Stotz JR and Andrew Stotz and two daughter in laws respectively , Bonny (Leacu) Stotz and Teresa (Stebbins) Stotz of York, ME and Sutton, MA. There will be a Mass for William on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls, MA, followed by a Burial service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to New England Fly Tyers Youth Outreach Program at email address www.newenglandflytyers.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.