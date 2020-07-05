William J. "Bill" Casey Jr., 96, of Marlborough and also a former longtime Framingham resident, died peacefully Wednesday July 1, 2020. Born and raised in Worcester, he was a graduate of St. Peters High School and served honorably in the US Navy aboard the submarine USS Loggerhead in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. A graduate of the College of the Holy Cross with the Class of 1950, he worked for American Standard for a time before joining Commonwealth Glass Corp, now known as Commonwealth Glass and Mirror Corp, which he owned and operated for 30 years. Mr. Casey was a member of the Holy Cross Alumni Club and stayed in touch with his USS Loggerhead crew mates. He enjoyed time spent keeping up with current events, playing cribbage and golf, was a former member of the Marlborough County Club and a member of the Framingham Lodge of Elks #1264. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Ryan) Casey, to whom he was married for almost 40 years at the time of her passing in 1995. He was the loving father of the late Daragh Casey Shannon who passed in 2010, and Christopher R. Casey who died in 1995. Mr. Casey is also survived by his children: William J. "Chip" Casey III and his wife Jan Marie (Hackett) of Sudbury, Erin Casey Foster and husband Charles "Chuck" Foster of Ashland, and Patrick R. Casey of Framingham; 7 grandchildren: Casey, Leigh, Jimmy, Courtney, Michael, Cody and Makendra; and 7 great-grandchildren: Keira, Kyleigh, Declan, William "Liam," Daragh, Dylan and Hannah. Special thank you to his dear friend and caretakers, Maria Gordon, and Solomon at New Horizons for their kind and compassionate care. Visiting hours are Mon. July 6th from 4:00-7:00PM at Boyle Brothers Funeral Home, 173 Union Avenue, Framingham. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral Mass with burial in Edgell Grove Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made online to SmileTrain.org
, or by mail to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231.