Brigadeer General (Ret.) William J. Doyle, 87, of Duxbury, MA, formerly of Westborough and Marlborough, passed away December 11, 2019. He was the husband of Carol Doyle; Beloved father of Joanne (Thomas) ORegan of Duxbury, Mariellen (Douglas) Nathman of Hopkinton, Andrew Doyle of Franklin, Douglas (Eileen) Doyle of Westborough, and father-in-law of Aileen Doyle (William Doyle, Jr.-dec.) of Gardner; Cherished grandfather of Evan, Greg, Conor, and Erin Doyle, Catherine ORegan, and Johanna Nathman of Hopkinton; Proud great-grandfather of Lillianna, Emma, Hadley, and Bentley Doyle; brother of Eileen Doyle, of Easton. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joanne (Deibel) Doyle, and his son William J Doyle, Jr. Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-6:00 PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/Route 20, Sudbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, December 16 at 11:00 AM, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 409 Hemenway St, Marlborough, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery, 133 Wilson St, Marlborough. A luncheon will follow at the Marlborough Country Club, 200 Concord Rd, Marlborough. For full obituary and online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019