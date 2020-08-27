William J. Gebo, 77, a longtime resident of Saxonville died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born and raised in Framingham he was the son of the late William S. & Josephine I. (Dunn) Gebo. Bill was a graduate of Framingham South High School, and after worked for several years as a light technician for the Monticello in Framingham. He then attended barber school and for over 50 years worked as a barber in Sudbury. He was an extremely hard worker and loved his job. His charm and wit could light any room he walked into. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, and spending time on the Cape. He loved being on the ocean. He is survived by his children, Sharagayle, Tracy and Greg, his sister, Barbara Tobin & her husband Joe, his nieces and nephews, his grandchildren and many dear Saxonville friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Bills life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Monday, August 31st from 5-8 P.M. Due to the continued health crisis, those in attendance are asked to not linger in the funeral home, and masks and proper social distancing are required. His Funeral Mass and interment will be celebrated privately. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Bills family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.