William John (Will) McAllister of Manchester, NH, formerly of Hudson, MA passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, very sudden at the age of 34. William was born in Worcester, MA. William graduated from St. Michaels Grammar School, Hudson, MA in 1999 and attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School, Marlboro, MA. He lived with his fiance Amy Guinard and her daughter Adaline. He is survived by his Daughter Autumn McAllister, his Mother Theresa Kane and her companion Fred Dolan of Marlboro MA, and his Sister Emma Kane of Hudson, MA. He will be greatly missed by his loving Grandmothers, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and host of family and friends. William was preceded in death by his father Edward A McAllister, maternal grandfather John J Kusek, paternal grandfather, William (Bill) McAllister. William worked as a Foreman at Property Innovation, Londonderry, NH for many years. People at work would call him "a caveman". He loved cooking, being outdoors, and camping. He enjoyed group gatherings for football games, cookouts, playing scrabble and bones. He was an incredible, loyal and loving father to his daughter Autumn. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He was known for always telling the truth no matter what, never sugar coating anything. Memorial contributions may be made to the William J McAllister Memorial Fund account established at St. Marys Credit Union, PO Box 729, Marlborough, MA 01752 where all proceeds will be for Autumn McAllister. Arrangements being made by Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, Manchester, NH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Manchester NH and a burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell, VT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store