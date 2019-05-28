|
William J. McGrath, 95, of Marlborough, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Westborough, after a brief period of declining health. He was the son of the late John J. and Delima (Ward) McGrath and the husband of Jeanne (Clingan) McGrath. Mr. and Mrs. McGrath would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on June 29. A graduate of Immaculate Conception School and Marlborough High School, Bill then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1941. He served at the Battle at Guadalcanal and the Battle of Cape Gloucester, New Britain. Bill was a former president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (Marlborough Chapter) and the Marlborough Chapter of Brothers of the Brush during the Marlborough Tercentennial in 1960.He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus. A retiree of Verizon Telephone, Bill had spent many years in Alaska, Canada, Aleutian Islands, Faroe Islands, Iceland and Greenland helping to build the D.E.W. Line structure (Distance Early Warning System) for Western Electric Corporation. He enjoyed fishing and planting his vegetable garden. Bill and Jeanne enjoyed cruising all over the world. Upon retirement, Bill and Jeanne moved to St. Augustine, FL where they spent 30 happy years before returning to Marlborough two years ago. Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Katherine Babitts and her husband Scott of Holliston, MA, Nancy Carreiro of Leominster, MA, Mary Altenhof and her husband William of Marlborough, MA, John McGrath and his wife Debbie of Gardner, MA, Timothy McGrath and his husband Jay of Seattle, WA, Thomas McGrath and his wife Tina of Leominster, MA, Richard McGrath of Marlborough, MA, Stephen McGrath and his wife Neth of Westminster, MA, David McGrath and his wife Marybeth of Kennebunk, ME, his sister, Olive M. Cole of Maine, 28 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren. Bill was also the father of the late Michael J. McGrath and William J. McGrath, Jr. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA
