Rev. William Jack Risen, of Georgetown, Texas passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Sun City with family and loved ones. Jack will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, devoted husband, distinguished teacher and pastor, punster, charmer, old fashioned gent, accomplished golfer and tennis player, sublime dancer, environmentalist, patriot, for always putting others needs first and for possessing the largest sweet tooth in the lower Southern states. A&W, Sarah Lee and Marie Calendars are all devastated by his loss. He was fiercely proud of his Midwestern heritage. Jack was born into an Oklahoma pioneering family on December 26, 1932 in Hooker, Texas County, and was the eldest son of the late George Risen and Ruby Besse. The Risens resettled in Phoenix, AZ and Jack graduated from Union high school in 1950, where he was an accomplished golfer, flirt and a trumpeter in the school band. He spent his summers at the family cabin in Cuchara, CO, a place he loved with all his heart and continued to visit every year until his passing. Jack was a graduate of Arizona State University, University of Redlands and Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California. He served as a communications officer in Tokyo during the Korean conflict. He eventually was tempted to the west coast and settled in southern California where he met his wife Meredith of 30 years and together they co-pastored the South Gate Presbyterian Church. He was also a teacher of Special Education math and science and served communities in Burbank, CA, Walsenburg, CO and Richmond, Virginia. He loved his work and taught thousands of children with disabilities during his life. He retired and moved to Santa Fe where he married longtime friend Susan (a Cuchara Kid herself) and together they enjoyed traveling the globe, listening to jazz, going to concerts and the opera. They moved to Sun City, Texas where they were embraced by a loving community and found cherished friends. Jack especially liked the pickle ball and of course, the golf. Jack always appreciated a well thought out prank, that didnt hurt any feelings, but left everyone in stiches. He loved to make jokes about his home town name and always gave his parents and grandmother, Harriet Besse, credit for his goofy sense of humor. You could always find a piece of paper in his pocket with a pun he had just made up or heard somewhere. He kept a stockpile of Kraft mayonnaise and had a voracious appetite for lemon meringue pie, corn bread and root beer floats. Jack was a man of faith, an optimist even in the darkest hour. A lover of all animals, especially birds, dogs and squirrels. He found happiness in the simple things and delighted in the joy of children. He was a doting father and grandpa. He was that rare combination of one who loved all the world had to offer yet also maintained a firm understanding of what was truly important the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Jack is survived by his wife and dear friend Susan M Christi of Georgetown, Texas. He was predeceased in death by his wife Meredith Campbell Risen in 2003. He was the loving father of Megan Campbell Risen Meirav and father-in-law to Udi Meirav, of Newton, MA. Brother of Larry Risen of Overland Park, Kansas, grandfather to three grandsons of Newton, MA and two of San Diego, California. Uncle to four nieces and friend and extended family to numerous others around the country. The family would like to thank the staff of Austin Cancer Center in Georgetown Texas who for many years took great care of him and also his personal caretakers. A celebration of life ceremony at Newton Presbyterian Church in Newton, MA followed by a reception at the home of his daughter in Newton will take place July 31st at 10 oclock in the morning. A memorial service in Cuchara, Colorado will be planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the Cuchara Hermosa Club of Cuchara, Colorado, a nonprofit organization working toward the beautification of the Cuchara Valley and improving the quality of life for its residence.



