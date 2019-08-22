|
|
William N. Bill Moss died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after being stricken ill recently. He was the husband of Ann Cronin (Giammarco) Moss to whom he was married for 39 years. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Wilfred and Janet (Berube) Moss and moved to Marlborough in 1982. Mr. Moss was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He later worked as a fire fighter at Fort Devens for 29 years, reaching the level of Assistant Chief before his retirement. Bill was active in the Appalachian Mountain Club and the Mass. Audubon Society and was the town crier at the Strawberry Bank Christmas Stroll in Portsmouth for many years. He had a love of history and participated in many historical reenactme- nts including the USS Constitution Marines of 1797 and the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter Lesya Moss of Marlborough. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 466 Lincoln St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 5:00 | 8:00 p.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019