Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
466 Lincoln St
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Moss


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Moss Obituary
William N. Bill Moss died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after being stricken ill recently. He was the husband of Ann Cronin (Giammarco) Moss to whom he was married for 39 years. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Wilfred and Janet (Berube) Moss and moved to Marlborough in 1982. Mr. Moss was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He later worked as a fire fighter at Fort Devens for 29 years, reaching the level of Assistant Chief before his retirement. Bill was active in the Appalachian Mountain Club and the Mass. Audubon Society and was the town crier at the Strawberry Bank Christmas Stroll in Portsmouth for many years. He had a love of history and participated in many historical reenactme- nts including the USS Constitution Marines of 1797 and the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter Lesya Moss of Marlborough. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 466 Lincoln St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 5:00 | 8:00 p.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now