William P. Hayward Sr., 78, died April 27, 2020 at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the husband of Marilyn (Dumas) Hayward. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Francis "Doc" and Virginia (Fecteau) Hayward. He was a 1959 graduate of Hopkinton High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Rosenfeld Concrete and McIntyre Loam. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and his brother Francis "Skip" Hayward and wife Jean of Hopkinton. Burial with military honors will take place at The Massachusetts National Cemetery. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the local . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, Hopkinton.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020