William P. Hayward, Sr., 78, died April 27, 2020 at The Lahey Hospital and Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the husband of Marilyn (Dumas) Hayward. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Francis "Doc" and Virginia (Fecteau) Hayward. He was a graduate of Hopkinton High School class of 1959. After finishing his high school education he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Rosenfeld Concrete and McIntyre Loam for several years, retiring due to illness. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Glenn, Karen, William Jr. and Holly. He is also survived by his brother Francis "Skip" Hayward and his wife Jean of Hopkinton. Burial with military honors will take place at The National Cemetery, Bourne, MA Donation in Bill's memory may be made to the local .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2020