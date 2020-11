William Stickney 88 of Holliston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 41 years, Sylvia (Cooney) Stickney, his daughter Susan McSweeney Campbell, her husband Thomas Campbell and their son, Bills grandson, Derek. He is also survived by five children from a previous marriage and many treasured nieces and nephews as well as countless friends in Holliston and beyond. Read the full obituary at www.chesmorefuneralhome.com