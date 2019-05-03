William T. Campbell, 93, a longtime resident of Saxonville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Montreal, Quebec, he was the son of the late William & Alyce (Ainsworth) Campbell, and the husband of Marie T. (Fougere) Campbell. Bill served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII, in the European, African, and Middle Eastern Theaters, and was a POW. In 1960, Bill along with his brother-in-law Frank Fougere, founded House of Service, an appliance repair company that serviced the greater Metrowest area for over 25 years. A devout catholic, Bill served as an usher and a Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. George Parish, and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Besides his loving wife Marie, Bill is survived by his sisters-in-law, Jean Donnellan, Claire Lundberg, and Nancy Martorano, and many loving nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Marcella. Family and friends will honor and remember Bills life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, May 7th from 8:00 | 9:30 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow in St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville, at 10:00 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Bills name to: St. George Church, 74 School St. Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary