William Thomas "Billy" Megin, a 25 year resident of Las Vegas, formerly of Concord and Framingham, passed away peacefully on August 31, a day before his 73rd birthday. He was born in Concord on September 1, 1947, to the late Bernard E. and Mary T. (Thomas) Megin. He went to Concord schools until his junior year, and after the family moved to Framingham, he attended school there. Billy proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Billy was a devoted Catholic, and lived his beliefs in a way that showed deep faith as a kind and compassionate person. To know him was to love him. He was a member of friends of Bill W's for over 40 years and a mentor to many. Our family is truly thankful and feels blessed for all of the love and care shown to Billy by his Las Vegas family, especially in the last four years of his life. It was a great comfort knowing he was so lovingly cared for by such wonderful friends, those who appreciated his intelligence, quick wit and love of people. He was beloved by his sisters Mary Ann Biondo of Concord, Virginia "Ginny" Megin (Tony) of Burlington, ON, Canada, and Maureen Flaherty of Ashland. He was the brother of the late Bernard E. Megin Jr., Susan M. Megin, and George E. "Ned" Megin. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, whom he loved unconditionally as they did him: Joanne Giugno (Michael), John (Lydia), Mary Ann and Tom Biondo, Robert (Angela) and Tara Askey, Erin and Matthew Megin, Emily (Justin) and Steven Marcogliese, Joe, Brian, and Meaghan Flaherty, great nieces and nephews Riley and Michael Horan, Jimmy Giugno, Chrissy Carpentier (Mike), Zackery Askey, John, Elizabeth, and Anna Biondo, and great great nieces Emma and Giuliana Carpentier. Billy was a kind loving person who never had a bad word to say about anyone and will be truly missed. In memory of Billy, please pay forward kind and loving thoughts. Due to COVID restrictions, family members will gather for a private funeral Mass at Holy Family Parish in Concord, MA. Burial will follow with U.S. Marine Corps honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on the day of Billy's burial, in honor of his faithful military service. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.