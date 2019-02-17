|
Willis A. Andy Martin, III, 72, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He is the husband of Diane E. (St. Germain) Martin and the father of Willis A. Martin, IV and his wife, Kristin of Medfield, MA and Kimberly A. Winer and her husband, Ross of Chelsea, MA. He leaves his grandchildren Wyatt K. Martin and Ellie R. Martin. He is the brother of Gerard Martin and Jane Martin both of Stoughton, MA, David Martin and his wife, Chris of Fra- mingham, MA and the late Richard, Francis, Thomas and Ann Martin, and Marianne Fenton. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 12 p.m. at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., (Route 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 10AM to 12PM prior to service. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Blaise Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA 02019 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019