William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Bernadettes Church
266 Main St.
Northborough, MA
View Map
Yolanda M. (Giorgi) Mangs, 93, died Wednesday February 6, 2019 after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Roy E. Mangs who died in 1998. They were married for 50 years. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Attilio and Ada (Nicodemo) Giorgi and lived here all of her life. Mrs. Mangs worked as a payroll clerk for the former BA Corbin and Son shoe manufacturers and the former Frye Boot both in Marlborough until leaving to raise her family. She was a long time member of the former Saint Ann's Church in Marlborough where she served as both secretary and president of the Holy Rosary Sodality and the Third Order of Saint Francis. She was currently a member of Saint Bernadettes Church in Northborough and volunteered regularly for Our Fathers Table in Marlborough. She is survived by one son Kevin Mangs and his wife Deborah of VT, one daughter Karen Gauthier and her husband Albert of Upton, one brother Bernard Giorgi of CA, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Bernadettes Church, 266 Main St. Northborough. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www. shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St., Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
