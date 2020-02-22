|
Yvonne Blanche (Trudeau) Fricault, 98, formerly of Marlborough, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Uxbridge, MA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Blandine Boisse Trudeau and the wife of the late Joseph H. Fricault. Yvonne was predeceased by her daughter, Celeste Mahoney, her sons Paul Fricault and Arthur Fricault, her brothers, Joseph, Francis, Charles and Paul Trudeau and her sister Cecile Trudeau. Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Helen Russell of Uxbridge, her sons, Charles Fricault and his wife Donna of Sterling, Vincent Fricault and his partner Deb Parkhurst of Antrim, NH and David Fricault and his wife Diane of Rusk, TX, her brothers Louis Trudeau of Marlborough and Benoit Trudeau of Fayetteville, NC and her sisters, Lorraine Fricault of Southborough, Theresa Bryce of Hudson, Claire Condry of Marlborough and Jackie Erwin of Concord, CA. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 27 Prospect St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020